Five Central Pa drivers compete in Knoxville Nationals feature | Fast Lane

Kyle Larson wins first Knoxville Nationals; cashing in $176,000 on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — It’s a week circled on calendars as the 60th Knoxville Nationals brought heartbreak and at the same time fulfilling life long dreams.

Sixteen drivers from Central Pa made the trip to Knoxville, Iowa and four of the sixteen drivers representing the Keystone State made the trip for the very first time. It's hard to believe one of those drivers, at 55-years-old, Mike Wagner has never entered into a Knoxville National until this year. Both of the Wagners, Mike and his son Logan, made the trip.

“Dad’s (Mike) been racing for 36 years now,' said Logan. 'He gave me the fortunate position in 2015 and let me run his car and in 2016. I was also able to run his car and he’s never raced the Knoxville Nationals. He raced the 1,200 pound Nationals which was a series of the all-stars. Whenever they were here in 2000 or 2001.“

Before the cars hit the track, it was 30-years-ago, Bobby Allen won the Knoxville Nationals. Shark Racing unveiling a paint scheme honoring that win.

The first night of prelims was quite quiet compared to the second night. The shark Logan Schuchart goes from 21st to 7th.

Schuchart and Danny Dietrich were in the top 10 in points heading into the second night of prelims. Not comfortable just yet.

Thursday night was a long night with a rain delay but what made it even longer as Brent Marks runs in second, two red flags come out, only completing one lap. Including one that collected a bunch of cars to knock out some high contenders to get locked in to Saturday's feature.

Marks was able to finish third and locked himself into the top 16, along with Schuchart and Dietrich grabbing the final points lock in spot.



Hard Knox on Friday had 69 cars trying to make the show. Two posse drivers finish in the top four to be the last to lock into the feature until Saturday.

Anthony Macri was speechless after, and rightfully so, after finishing second and locking into his first Nationals feature as Brock Zearfoss took the last transfer spot finishing fourth.

Saturday night, in front of a sold-out crowd, they started with the letter E and made their way through the alphabet.

Kyle Larson, once again stole the show, took the lead away from Donny Schatz early and never looked back. Schatz threw a hail-mary on the final turn and for the 18th time he finished in the top two as Larson won his first Knoxville Nationals.

With the Nationals attracting a lot of attention, it gave other tracks the opportunity to host 410s as Williams Grove and Port Royal take the week off.

Cory Haas made it two in a row after winning Lincoln last Saturday and won the 410 special at Big Diamond as Ryan Smith took the checkered at Clinton County.

Rained out for the late models Friday but Saturday, after jumping back in the car, Zane Rudisill has finished in the top five three times and the fourth, finally, parked it in victory lane the first time running at Path Valley for his first 358 win.