Marks capitalizes staying in Pa for Dream Race | Fast Lane

Campbell finally captures his first win in the No. 21.

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — Just because the big names aren’t in town, doesn’t mean Central Pa can’t have a big event. The Speed Palace made up the Hodnett Classic that was rained out from Pa Speedweek on the night of the Living Legends Dream Race.

Dave Blaney only invader to make the trip to Port Royal. There were three features on tap, two 410's and the super late model feature.

Couple of drivers showing their strength early, Danny Dietrich, Brent Marks, Pat Cannon and Jeff Halligan won heats.

Blaney just missed the transfer position but he would win the B-Main.

Lance Dewease picked the pole but Marks went from fourth to second, as soon as the green flag waves. Dewease and Marks battle it out until the halfway point, where Marks was able to get enough room between Dewease and a few laps cars to win the Hodnett Classic Dream Race.

“He's (Lance) really hard to beat so you don't want to let him get too far out in front of you. It's hard to try to track him down. Just needed to get a good jump there and try to run him down as soon as I could and we were able to do that then I was just able to get my own pace," said Marks, driver of the No. 19M Brent Marks Motorsports.

After the invert, Marks picked ninth as Dewease started seventh.

But first, to the super late models, Andrew Yoder, Ross Robinson, Gary Stuhler and Gregg Satterlee win heats.

To the feature, seven laps in, Satterlee worked his way to the front from fifth. He was able to manage the lead in lap traffic but with five laps to go, he says liked it better when the caution came out and he was able to get some clean air.

“They were two or three wide in front of me and I was having just having a little bit of trouble getting a clean lane. A caution gives you clean race track. You have the whole track to work with so I was happy for the caution to come out," said Satterlee, driver #22 Satterlee Motorsports.

Dylan Cisney paced the field in the second feature of the night for the 410s but turn one and two didn’t fair well with a few drivers. The first, on the second lap, Logan Wagner got sideways, does a 360 but, unfortunately, Mike Walter couldn't avoid Wagner. Then, nine laps in, Jeff Halligan caught the wall just right and it sent him flying. Fluid dumped out all over the track and track officials decided to have an open red.

A few more cautions sprinkled in the closing laps. Wagner was able to recoup after the early incident and picked up his second win on the season. The headliner here, two runner ups in a single night for Dewease.

“It was just like one caution after another caution, after another caution. I knew were really good up top and I didn't really want to change my lines so I felt really bad getting into the corner, getting crossed up and collecting the 33," said Wagner, driver of the No. 1 Zemco Racing.

Action around other tracks, Friday night at the Williams Grove, Matt Campbell picked up his first win after taking over the duties in the No. 21. Derek Locke currently six for six at the Grove.

At Lincoln on Saturday, Freddie Rahmer won his fourth feature at the track as Jeff Rohrbaugh continued to tack on his wins in the 358's.