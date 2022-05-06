State Tennis Champs Aidan and Tyler Mahaffey of Palmyra High school discuss historic season | Sunday Sitdown

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Palmyra High School struck gold on the Tennis courts. Sophomore superstar twins Aidan and Tyler Mahaffey captured their first 3A doubles state title last week. The duo had an unprecedented season with an undefeated regular season record, as well as winning the District III championship as well. Their mother and coach Abbie Mahaffey also picked up her 100th career win this season. The twins defeated the Srivastava brothers of Downington East in the state championship last week 6-1, 7-6 (3). The twins are quickly making a name for themselves and they discussed their fantastic season.