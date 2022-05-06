Dietrich ends weekend with two wins and a second | Fast Lane part 2

Danny Dietrich wins first Steve Smith Tribute.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — All purses during the Steve Smith Tribute for non-qualifiers, heat winners, fast time, hard charger, leading lap No. 19, finishing 19th and the feature, all represent the car numbers Smith raced; 19, 66 and 119.

The weather was perfect for forty-seven sprint cars ripping the lip and hoping to come home with a $19,000 payday.

Landon Myers led the field to green in the B-Main. Seven laps to go, Billy Dietrich took the lead away for the win.

Dylan Norris picked the pole position with Troy Wagaman, Jr. to his outside and Anthony Macri, who set the fast time, behind Norris.

Nine laps in, Macri stole the lead away from Norris. Then, with 24-laps down, from starting sixth, Danny Dietrich moved to second then becomes a three car battle for the second position.

Dietrich then battled Macri who jumped the cushion as Dietrich slid up the track.

The rest of the race stayed green. The only driver to bring a little pressure was Brent Marks but in the closing laps, he got trapped between two lap cars as Dietrich went unchallenged to win the forty-lap tribute.

“Just how amazing he was at this place as an engineer, as a racer. It’s pretty cool. He has a lot of wins here for a reason and we’re obviously chasing him for a long time, yet," said Dietrich.

In the USAC East Coast feature Preston Lattomus took the lead on the second lap and cruised to the checkered, but the show was after the feature in the ARDC Midgets. Jeff Champagne led at the 10-lap mark then they inverted the field for the final ten laps. Champagne only took a lap to regain the lead.

During his celebration, he rolled the car over doing donuts. So, to be able to celebrate his second career win, he ran down the front stretch like "Ricky Bobby" and has to get his car towed to victory lane.

Nothing shy of a good laugh.

At Port Royal, Jeff Halligan won the feature as Logan Wagner went from fourth to second on the final lap.

Friday night at Williams Grove, Dietrich started on the pole but in the closing laps, the concrete kid, running in second, started to have a MSD box go bad and gets passed by Marks.

Two nights in a row, Dietrich and Marks finish one-two.