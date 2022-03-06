Challenger Little League of Lancaster County returns to diamond bigger and better

The volunteer-driven league is always looking for new coaches and helpers.

LANCASTER, Pa. — It was an early morning for the Challenger Little League of Lancaster County at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster on Saturday.

In addition to picture day, many of the players took some time to throw the ball around the ballpark, as well as play three separate games.

"Our slogan has always been to let everybody play ball. Seeing all the new faces, the families that weren't familiar with us before, and being able to be back with our Challenger family has just been tremendous. We've had games here before, but this year it's even better. The weather has cooperated tremendously well," said league Vice President Michael Laverty.

The day capped a busy few days as the league also hosted its annual golf tournament on Friday.

The 2022 season was the first full season for the league since the pandemic canceled their entire schedule in 2020. Last year they held an abridged season for the local athletes, who they give the opportunity to enjoy baseball regardless of the challenges they might face.