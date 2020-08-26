Sixers GM Brand says Embiid, Simmons won't be traded

The next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers can count on having Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, according to General Manager Elton Brand.

PHILADELPHIA — The next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers can count on having Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

One day after the Sixers fired Brett Brown following another early playoff exit, general manager Elton Brand said he’s evaluating the front office and considering more changes but doesn’t plan to trade either of his two top stars.

Brand said he wants to complement the duo and build around them.

The Sixers underachieved after reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals each of the past two seasons.

They fell to the sixth seed and couldn’t win a playoff game, costing Brown his job.

Of course, this year's playoff series didn't include Simmons, who had injured his knee and had surgery during the eight-game regular season restart.