76ers fire coach Brett Brown, one day after getting swept by Celtics

Brown coached the Sixers for seven years, leading them to the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers announced Monday that coach Brett Brown has been relieved of his duties, one day after his team was unceremoniously swept out of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

General manager Elton Brand said the team will immediately begin searching for Brown's replacement.

Brown went 221-344 during his time in Philadelphia, leading the Sixers through the lean years of the Process, when then-general manager Sam Hinkie de-emphasized winning for the sake of acquiring capital in the NBA Draft.

Hinkie's Process allowed the team to add stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, in addition to other assets. But the team's ownership eventually grew impatient with the mounting losses, and -- with some prodding from NBA commissioner David Silver -- pushed Hinkie out the door.

Through it all, Brown remained present at his post, and eventually oversaw the team's return to the postseason.

But his inability to lead the Sixers out of the Eastern Conference Playoffs led to his downfall.

“I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he’s done for the 76ers organization and the City of Philadelphia,” Brand said in a statement on the team's website. “He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight postseason appearances. Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction. This will be an important offseason for us as we look to get back on track towards our goal of competing for an NBA championship.”

“I want to thank Brett for not only what he did as our Head Coach, but for the impactful community work he and his family did across the Greater Philadelphia Area over the last seven years,” said Josh Harris, 76ers Managing Partner. “He is a high-character coach and leader and we’re fortunate to have had him here. This is a difficult decision, but one we believe is necessary. I wish Brett and his family well.”