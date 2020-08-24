Walker's 32 lifts Celtics to 110-106 win, sweep of 76ers

Brett Brown's job is jeopardy after the Philadelphia 76ers made an early exit in the playoffs, according to reports.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Kemba Walker scored 32 points and the Boston Celtics pulled away in fourth quarter to complete a first-round series sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers 110-106.

Jayson Tatum added 28 points and had a playoff career-high 15 rebounds for Boston, which advances to the Eastern Conference semifinals and a meeting with Toronto.

Boston’s win marks the first sweep in 15 playoff series meetings between the teams.

It also is the third straight season that Philadelphia has failed to advance past the second round, potentially putting coach Brett Brown’s future in jeopardy.

All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are expected to return.

Simmons was sidelined with a knee injury and Embiid was tasked with carrying the franchise toward an unlikely title.