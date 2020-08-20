x
Tatum scores 33 points; Celtics rout 76ers to take 2-0 lead

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-101 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
Credit: AP
Jayson Tatum, left, of the Boston Celtics shoots against Joel Embiid, right, of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-101 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. 

Tatum scored a career playoff high for the second straight game after scoring 32 points in the opener Monday.

 Kemba Walker added 22 points and Jaylen Brown had 20 for the Celtics.

 Boston shot 51% from the field and committed just seven turnovers, including two in the first three quarters. 

Joel Embiid had 34 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, and Josh Richardson added 18 points. 

Game 3 is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 21.

