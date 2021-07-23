Steelers maintain Super Bowl expectations despite turnover

There's a renewed focus on the running game behind first-round draft pick Najee Harris out of Alabama.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers experienced a significant amount of turnover during the offseason, yet they opened training camp on Thursday with the same lofty Super Bowl expectations.

Veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger returns for his 18th season, this time behind a revamped offensive line.

There's also a renewed focus on the running game behind first-round draft pick Najee Harris out of Alabama.

The Steelers' defense also underwent plenty of changes.