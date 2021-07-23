x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Steelers maintain Super Bowl expectations despite turnover

There's a renewed focus on the running game behind first-round draft pick Najee Harris out of Alabama.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) hands off to running back Najee Harris (22) on a drill during an NFL football practice, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers experienced a significant amount of turnover during the offseason, yet they opened training camp on Thursday with the same lofty Super Bowl expectations. 

Veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger returns for his 18th season, this time behind a revamped offensive line. 

There's also a renewed focus on the running game behind first-round draft pick Najee Harris out of Alabama. 

The Steelers' defense also underwent plenty of changes.

The team's first preseason game is set for August 5 at 8:00 p.m. against the Dallas Cowboys.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.