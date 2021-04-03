Cowher caps unlikely success story with Hall of Fame nod

The former Pittsburgh Steelers coach will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next month, 15 years after his coaching career ended.

Bill Cowher's long road from journeyman linebacker to Pro Football Hall of Famer is complete.

Cowher guided the Steelers to victory in one Super Bowl and a berth in another after being hired to replace four-time champion Chuck Noll.

Cowher was just 34 when he was asked to take over for Noll in 1991.

Cowher says he never worried about trying to live up to the standard Noll set, because it was impossible.