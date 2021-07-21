Steelers sign LB Melvin Ingram, T Chaz Green to 1-year deals

Both players agreed to one-year deals with the defending AFC North champions.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line on the eve of training camp, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green.

Both players agreed to one-year deals with the defending AFC North champions.

The 32-year-old Ingram was a three-time Pro Bowler during his nine seasons with the Chargers.

Ingram had 49 sacks with Los Angeles.

He did not have a sack in 2020 when he played in just seven games because of a knee injury.

Now, he will line up on the opposite side of All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt.