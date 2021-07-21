Steelers open camp with new faces, same expectations

Pittsburgh will open training camp with plenty of new faces on offense following a busy offseason.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers open training camp with plenty of new faces on offense following a busy offseason.

Perennial Pro Bowl offensive linemen Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Alejandro Villanueva are gone.

In their place are newcomers such as rookie center Kendrick Green and free-agent signee Trai Turner. How quickly the line jells is vital.

Pittsburgh is hoping rookie running back Najee Harris takes some of the pressure off veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.