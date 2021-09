The Steelers have scored just three offensive touchdowns through two games while getting off to a 1-1 start.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada says he needs to do a better job.

Canada says he needs to find a way to make things easier for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Getting the running game going would help. Pittsburgh is last in the NFL in rushing.