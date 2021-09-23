Sunday's Steelers-Bengals game won't be televised locally due to NFL rules

Because the CBS affiliate in Harrisburg is located within 90 miles of the Baltimore Ravens' stadium, it must televise the Ravens game instead.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Central Pennsylvania fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers are in for a frustrating weekend.

The Steelers' game against their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday will not be televised on local airways.

Instead, CBS 21 will show the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Detriot Lions.

That's because NFL rules about primary broadcast markets and network affiliates located within 90 miles of a given team's stadium dictate that CBS 21 must show every Ravens game when they are on the road or sold out at home.

So whenever the Ravens and Steelers play at the same time on a Sunday, area Steelers fans are out of luck.

This doesn't apply to fans who subscribe to DirecTV and have the NFL Sunday Ticket option.

There's also NFL Game Pass, which allows subscribers to watch replays of every NFL Game.