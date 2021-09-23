'We're not panicking'; Steelers regrouping after loss

Roethlisberger says his team isn't panicking after a loss to Las Vegas.

Roethlisberger says he understands that it feels like a “bad loss”, but pointed out all four teams in the AFC North have a 1-1 record after two weeks.

Roethlisberger is dealing with a left pectoral injury, but says he will do whatever it takes to be on the field when Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati.

The Steelers have won 14 of 16 against the Bengals.