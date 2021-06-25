Steelers cut 6-time Pro Bowl guard DeCastro in surprise move

The surprising move means the team's entire offensive line will be revamped heading into the 2021 season.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have cut six-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro.

The surprising move means the team's entire offensive line will be revamped heading into the 2021 season.

The 31-year-old DeCastro had one year remaining on the five-year, $50-million contract he signed in 2017.

The Steelers selected DeCastro in the first round in 2012 and he quickly became one of the league's most dominant linemen, twice being named first-team All-Pro.

He started 124 games for Pittsburgh over the last 9 seasons, missing only 6 games over the past four years.