Steelers stay home for training camp for 2nd straight year

The team says it will not go to Saint Vincent College for the second straight summer after the NFL declined the organization’s plan.
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are staying home for training camp. 

The team says it will not go to Saint Vincent College for the second straight summer after the NFL declined the organization’s plan. 

The Steelers say they are “disappointed” they will not be returning to the small school in Latrobe, about an hour from downtown Pittsburgh. 

It has served as the team's camp since 1966. 

The defending AFC North champions will instead split time between Heinz Field and their training complex on the city's South Side.

