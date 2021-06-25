Steelers LB Bush expects to be ready for training camp

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush says his recovery from right knee surgery is on track.
Bush tore the ACL in his right knee in a win over Cleveland last October.
Bush estimates he's at about “80-90%” and plans to be ready when the Steelers report for training camp in July.
The 22-year-old has suited up in 21 games over the past two yearsfor Pittsburgh, starting 20 of them.
He has totaled 135 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions and a touchdown while cementing himself in the middle of the Steelers' defense.