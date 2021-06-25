x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Steelers LB Bush expects to be ready for training camp

Bush estimates he's at about “80-90%” and plans to be ready when the Steelers report for training camp in July.
Credit: AP
File-This Sept. 20, 2020, file photo shows Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) playing against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game, in Pittsburgh. Bush says his reconstructed knee will be ready for minicamp. The inside linebacker's rookie season was cut short in 2020 when he went down Oct. 18 against the Browns. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush says his recovery from right knee surgery is on track.

Bush tore the ACL in his right knee in a win over Cleveland last October. 

Bush estimates he's at about “80-90%” and plans to be ready when the Steelers report for training camp in July.

The 22-year-old has suited up in 21 games over the past two yearsfor Pittsburgh, starting 20 of them.

He has totaled 135 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions and a touchdown while cementing himself in the middle of the Steelers' defense.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.