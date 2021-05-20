x
Flaherty earns ML leading 8th win as Cards beat Pirates 8-5

The St. Louis Cardinals scored five runs in the second inning to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — Jack Flaherty earned his major league-leading eight win of the season as the St. Louis Cardinals scored five runs in the second inning to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5. 

Flaherty (8-0) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven in six innings of work. 

He is the first Cardinals pitcher to win eight straight starts since John Tudor and Joaquín Andújar each accomplished the feat in 1985. 

Pirates starter Trevor Cahill (1-5) allowed four runs.

Pittsburgh will now head to Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:20 p.m. tonight.

