Wood improves to 5-0, Yastrzemski HR as Giants beat Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1.
Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He struck out six and walked one as NL West-leading San Francisco gained a split of the four-game series.
It has been a resurgent season for Wood, who went a combined 1-4 with a 5.96 ERA in 2019 and 2020 with the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers while hampered by back problems.
The Pirates will head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals on May 18 at 7:45 p.m.