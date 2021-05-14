DeSclafani, Duggar lead NL-best Giants over Pirates 3-1

Steven Duggar hit his first home run in nearly two years to lead the San Francisco Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1.

PITTSBURGH — Anthony DeSclafani allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and Steven Duggar hit his first home run in nearly two years to lead the San Francisco Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1.

DeSclafani improved to 3-7 against the Pirates. The lone hit off him was a first-inning single by Jacob Stallings.

Duggar’s solo shot in the fifth off Wil Crowe broke a scoreless tie. It was his seventh career homer in four seasons, and first since June 13, 2019.

The Giants improved to an NL-best 23-14 with their fifth win in six games.

Tyler Rogers earned his third save by pitching a scoreless ninth.

Pirates first baseman Will Craig hit his first major league homer in the eighth.