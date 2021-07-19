Quick turnaround: Pirates sign top overall pick Henry Davis

Henry Davis signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates just a week after being taking No. 1.

PITTSBURGH — The top overall pick in baseball's amateur draft is ready to get to work.

The hard-hitting catcher from Louisville agreed to a signing bonus of $6.5 million, nearly $2 million below the maximum he could have signed for.

The Pirates plan to use the savings to lock down some of the other 20 players they took in the draft.

Davis, 21, hit .370 with 15 HR's and 31 RBI's in his junior season at Louisville. His .482 on-base percentage was best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

He has a big power and an even bigger arm, throwing out 46% of would-be base stealers to become a finalist for the Buster Posey Award as college baseball’s best defensive catcher.