Votto helps Reds beat Pirates 13-1 to stay in playoff race

The Cincinnati Reds pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-1 to stay alive in the race for the second NL wild card.

CINCINNATI — Joey Votto homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Cincinnati Reds pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-1 to stay alive in the race for the second NL wild card.

Nick Castellanos, rookie Jonathan India and Eugenio Suarez also connected as Cincinnati posted its fourth straight victory, clinching a second straight winning season.

Castellanos had five RBIs, and India finished with four hits and scored four times.

The Reds pulled within 5 1/2 games of idle St. Louis for the second wild card.

The Cardinals need just one more win to secure the spot.