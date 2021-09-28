x
Sports

Votto helps Reds beat Pirates 13-1 to stay in playoff race

The Cincinnati Reds pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-1 to stay alive in the race for the second NL wild card.
Credit: AP
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI — Joey Votto homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Cincinnati Reds pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-1 to stay alive in the race for the second NL wild card. 

Nick Castellanos, rookie Jonathan India and Eugenio Suarez also connected as Cincinnati posted its fourth straight victory, clinching a second straight winning season. 

Castellanos had five RBIs, and India finished with four hits and scored four times. 

The Reds pulled within 5 1/2 games of idle St. Louis for the second wild card. 

The Cardinals need just one more win to secure the spot.

The Pirates will host the Cubs tonight beginning at 6:35 p.m.

