Votto power surge leads Reds rally for 9-5 win over Pirates

The Reds overcame first inning back-to-back homers by Yoshi Tsutsugo and Bryan Reynolds to beat the Pirates.

CINCINNATI — Joey Votto tied the game with his second homer of the night, Eugenio Suarez followed with a go-ahead shot and the Cincinnati Reds rallied from a five-run deficit for a 9-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Reds couldn't gain ground on St. Louis in the wild card race.

The second-place Cardinals won, 5-2, at Milwaukee to maintain a three-game lead over third-place Cincinnati.

Votto's second homer tied the game and Suárez followed with a go-ahead shot.

