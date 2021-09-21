x
Votto power surge leads Reds rally for 9-5 win over Pirates

The Reds overcame first inning back-to-back homers by Yoshi Tsutsugo and Bryan Reynolds to beat the Pirates.
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI — Joey Votto tied the game with his second homer of the night, Eugenio Suarez followed with a go-ahead shot and the Cincinnati Reds rallied from a five-run deficit for a 9-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

The Reds couldn't gain ground on St. Louis in the wild card race. 

The second-place Cardinals won, 5-2, at Milwaukee to maintain a three-game lead over third-place Cincinnati. 

Votto's second homer tied the game and Suárez followed with a go-ahead shot. 

The Reds overcame first inning back-to-back homers by Yoshi Tsutsugo and Bryan Reynolds. 

Neither starter, Cincinnati's Vladimir Gutierrez nor Dillon Peters, lasted four innings.

