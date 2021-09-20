x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Díaz homer in 10th lifts Marlins 6-5, denies Pirates sweep

The Pirates were denied, yet again, what would've been the team's first series sweep of the season.
Credit: AP
Miami Marlins' Lewin Diaz, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run walkoff home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

MIAMI — Lewin Díaz led off the bottom of the 10th with a two-run homer off Chad Kuhl, and the Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh 6-5 to deny the Pirates what would have been their first series sweep this season. 

Díaz’s drive off Kuhl bounced off the façade in right-center for his first game-ending home run of his big league career. 

In a see-saw game, Hoy Park put Pittsburgh ahead with a two-run homer in the ninth off Dylan Floro, and Bryan De La Cruz hit a tying single against Chris Stratton with two outs in the bottom half.

Pittsburgh will head to Cincinnati to face the Reds, beginning tonight at 6:40 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.