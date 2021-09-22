Pirates deliver blow to Reds' fading playoff chances

Mitch Keller pitched out of trouble with the aid of two double plays to hold off the Reds.

CINCINNATI — Ben Gamel homered, Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates dampened the Cincinnati Reds’ fading postseason hopes with a 6-2 win.

Gamel hit his eighth home run in the fourth inning to erase the Reds’ early lead in the fourth. Hayes singled to score Hoy Park, and Cole Tucker sent Hayes home with a single.

Mitch Keller pitched out of trouble with the aid of two double plays to hold off the Reds, who are chasing the streaking St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card.

They trail St. Louis by four games with 10 remaining.