Tanev scores late, Penguins beat Islanders 5-4 in Game 3

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Brandon Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:36 left and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Islanders 5-4 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Tanev capped a wild third period as he swatted the puck out of the air past Seymon Varlamov for the winner.

Jeff Carter scored twice, Kris Letang had a goal and two assists and Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots.

Cal Clutterbuck scored twice, Scott Mayfield had a goal and two assists, and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for New York. Varlamov finished with 22 saves.