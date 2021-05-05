x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Crosby scores 2 goals as Pens surge past Flyers 7-3

Sidney Crosby scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins regained first place in the East Division with a 7-3 win.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Sidney Crosby scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins regained first place in the East Division with a 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. 

Marcus Pettersson, Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker, Mark Friedman and John Marino also scored goals while Tristan Jarry had 30 saves for the Penguins, who moved two points ahead of idle Washington. 

The Capitals have two games in hand over the Penguins with one week left in the regular season.

Pittsburgh returns home to host the Sabres on May 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.