Palmieri's OT winner lifts Isles by Penguins 4-3 in Game 1

Palmieri’s second goal of the game lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series.

PITTSBURGH — Kyle Palmieri’s second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the net.

The victory was the first for New York in five tries at PPG Paints Arena this season.

Sidney Crosby scored his 69th career playoff goal, but the Penguins lost for the 10th time in their past 11 postseason games.