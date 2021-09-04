x
Letang, Rodrigues lead Penguins to 5-2 win over Rangers

Both Letang and Rodrigues scored in the second period as the Penguins beat the Rangers, 5-2.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) scores a goal against New York Rangers' Igor Shesterkin (31) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — Kris Letang and Evan Rodrigues scored in the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 5-2. 

Radim Zohorna and Jason Zucker each added a goal and an assist, Mark Jankowski also scored and Letang and Rodrigues also each had an assist.

Tristan Jarry stopped 22 shots to help Pittsburgh snap a two-game skid. The Penguins beat the Rangers for the sixth time in eight games this season.

Colin Blackwell and Kevin Rooney scored for the Rangers, who were 3-0-1 in their last four games. Igor Shesterkin finished with 27 saves.

The Penguins will head to New Jersey to face the Devils tonight at 7:00 p.m.

