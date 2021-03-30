DeSmith stars in relief, Penguins edge Islanders 2-1

Casey DeSmith starred in relief, helping the Penguins hold off the Islanders for a 2-1 victory.

PITTSBURGH — Casey DeSmith made 19 saves after starter Tristan Jarry’s mysterious exit and the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the New York Islanders 2-1.

Jarry left after the first period and DeSmith filled in by holding the Islanders at bay as Pittsburgh pulled even with New York in the East Division.

Jared McCann scored his eighth goal of the season and Anthony Angello collected the first power-play goal of his career for the Penguins.