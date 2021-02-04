x
Penguins end long winless drought in Boston; beat Bruins 4-1

The surging Pittsburgh Penguins ended a long winless drought in Boston with a 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Cody Ceci lets go a shot past Boston Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON — Mike Matheson scored a highlight-reel goal after a lengthy rush, and the surging Pittsburgh Penguins ended a long winless drought in Boston with a 4-1 victory over the Bruins. 

Zach Aston-Reese, Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who won their fifth straight game and improved to 11-2-1 in their last 14. 

Casey DeSmith stopped 30 shots as Pittsburgh won in Boston for the first time since an overtime win Nov. 24, 2014, ending an 0-8-2 stretch since then. 

The Bruins had gone 12-0-1 in their last 13 games in TD Garden against the Penguins. 

Brad Marchand scored his 14th goal and rookie goalie Dan Vladar stopped 19 shots in his third career start for Boston, which had collected at least a point in five of its previous six games (4-1-1).

The teams face off again on Sat., April 3 at 1:00 p.m.

