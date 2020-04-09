x
Bohm's sacrifice fly gives Phillies 6-5 win, sweep of Nats

The Phillies completed the four-game sweep of the Washington Nationals.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, right, celebrates with Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a solo home run off Washington Nationals' Anibal Sanchez during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 6-5 on Thursday, completing a four-game sweep. 

The Phillies have won nine of 10 to improve to three games over .500. 

The defending World Series champion Nationals have lost six straight and nine of 10 to fall to 12-23. 

Trea Turner hit an inside-the-park homer and Michael Taylor went deep for Washington.  

The Phillies will now travel to New York to face the Mets. The teams will face off on Friday at 7:10 p.m.

