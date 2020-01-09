Spencer Howard earns 1st win, Phillies beat Nationals 8-6

Rookie Spencer Howard earned his first Major League victory as the Phillies beat the Nationals 8-6 on Monday night.

PHILADELPHIA — Spencer Howard threw five effective innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 8-6 Monday night.

Juan Soto hit a pair of two-run homers and Michael Taylor and Trea Turner also went deep for the defending World Series champions, who fell to 12-20.

Nationals starter Erick Fedde gave up six runs and four hits in six innings.

Howard allowed two runs and five hits, striking out four to earn his first major league win in his fourth start.

The Phillies are 15-15 at the midpoint of the pandemic-shortened season after winning six of seven.