Nola tosses 8 innings of 2-hit ball, Phillies blank Nats 6-0

PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola tossed two-hit ball over eight innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer and Alec Bohm also went deep for the Phillies.

Nola has yet to pitch a complete game in 134 career starts dating to his debut in 2015.

He struck out nine and allowed two or fewer runs for the fifth time this season. The Phillies have won 11 of 17 games and currently sit three games back of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.