Wheeler outpitches Scherzer, Phillies beat Nationals 3-0

The Phillies won their third game in a row as Zack Wheeler out-dueled Max Scherzer on Wednesday night.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Jay Bruce, right, and Jean Segura celebrate after Bruce's home run off Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler tossed three-hit ball over 6 2/3 innings to outpitch Max Scherzer, Jay Bruce hit a solo homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 3-0 Wednesday night. 

Neil Walker was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Phillies, who’ve won eight of nine and three in a row to go two games over .500 for the first time since they were 79-77 last Sept. 24. 

The defending World Series champion Nationals have lost five straight and eight of nine to fall to 12-22. They’ve been shut out in consecutive games.

The teams will complete their series today at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.

