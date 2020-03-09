Wheeler outpitches Scherzer, Phillies beat Nationals 3-0

The Phillies won their third game in a row as Zack Wheeler out-dueled Max Scherzer on Wednesday night.

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler tossed three-hit ball over 6 2/3 innings to outpitch Max Scherzer, Jay Bruce hit a solo homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 3-0 Wednesday night.

Neil Walker was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Phillies, who’ve won eight of nine and three in a row to go two games over .500 for the first time since they were 79-77 last Sept. 24.

The defending World Series champion Nationals have lost five straight and eight of nine to fall to 12-22. They’ve been shut out in consecutive games.