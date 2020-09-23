x
Nats sweep Phils, drop Philadelphia below playoff position

The Philadelphia Phillies tumbled out of a playoff position, getting swept in a doubleheader by the Washington Nationals.
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, left, takes off his batting helmet next to third base coach Dusty Wathan (62) after the top of the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Philadelphia Phillies tumbled out of a playoff position, getting swept in a doubleheader by the Washington Nationals when Yadiel Hernández hit a game-ending, two-run homer off Brandon Workman for a 2-1 win in the second game. 

Austin Voth pitched a three-hitter to win the opener 5-1. Philadelphia (27-29) lost its fourth game in a row and dropped behind Cincinnati (28-28), Milwaukee (27-27) and San Francisco (26-27) for the National League’s eighth and final playoff berth. 

The Phillies will attempt to salvage the final game of the series tonight at 6:05 p.m. before heading to Tampa to face the Rays in the last series of the regular season.

