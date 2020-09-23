Nats sweep Phils, drop Philadelphia below playoff position

The Philadelphia Phillies tumbled out of a playoff position, getting swept in a doubleheader by the Washington Nationals.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Philadelphia Phillies tumbled out of a playoff position, getting swept in a doubleheader by the Washington Nationals when Yadiel Hernández hit a game-ending, two-run homer off Brandon Workman for a 2-1 win in the second game.

Austin Voth pitched a three-hitter to win the opener 5-1. Philadelphia (27-29) lost its fourth game in a row and dropped behind Cincinnati (28-28), Milwaukee (27-27) and San Francisco (26-27) for the National League’s eighth and final playoff berth.

