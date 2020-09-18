Nimmo homer in 9th rallies Mets past Phillies 10-6

The Phillies bullpen coughed up another lead and allowed four runs in the ninth to give the Mets the series victory.

PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Nimmo hit a two-RBI tying triple in the sixth inning and hit the go-ahead solo homer in the ninth to lead the New York Mets to a 10-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Nimmo’s eighth homer of the year landed in the right field seats off reliever Brandon Workman for a 7-6 lead. It was the latest big hit against the beleaguered Phillies bullpen.

Dominic Smith added an RBI triple and Robinson Cano hit a two-run shot in the ninth. Bryce Harper homered twice for the Phillies.

Harper, Alex Bohm and Didi Gregorious hit three straight homers for the Phillies in the first inning.

The Phillies will head to Buffalo, New York to face the Blue Jays in a doubleheader on Friday.