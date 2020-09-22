x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Harper hitless, Girardi ejected, Phils lose to Nats 5-1

The 5-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Monday night that dropped the Phillies back to .500 and hurt their playoff hopes.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi, left, argues with home plate umpire Junior Valentine, right, after he was ejected during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Bryce Harper was hitless in his return from back stiffness and Philadelpia manager Joe Girardi was ejected in the third inning of a 5-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Monday night that dropped the Phillies back to .500 and hurt their playoff hopes. 

A day after striking out with the bases loaded in the seventh inning against Toronto and coming out of the game, Harper went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts as the designated hitter, dropping his average to .254.

Third-place Philadelphia, trying for its first postseason appearance since 2011, fell to 27-27 with six games left. 

The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader today beginning at 3:05 p.m.

Related Articles