Phillies fail to sweep Blue Jays; Harper has stiff back

The Phillies are trying to hang on over the final week and secure their first playoff berth since 2011.
Credit: AP
Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio, right, scores on a balk and is greeted by Teoscar Hernandez during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA — Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer and Taijuan Walker tossed six sharp innings to help the Toronto Blue Jays snap a six-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. 

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper exited with lower back stiffness after he struck out with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

 Harper took a slow walk in the dugout toward the clubhouse and signaled to manager Joe Girardi he was done for the day. 

Harper has 11 homers and 28 RBIs for the Phillies, who are trying to hang on over the final week and secure their first playoff berth since 2011.

The Phillies will head to Washington to face the Nationals in a four game series, beginning tonight at 6:05 p.m.

