x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Phillies rally past Nationals 7-6, complete series sweep

The Phillies overcame a disappointing start from Aaron Nola and rallied against the Nationals’ bullpen for their sixth consecutive win.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen follows through with an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Washington. Phillies' J.T. Realmuto scored on the play. The Phillies won 7-6. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Andrew McCutchen drove in four runs and the Philadelphia Phillies erased a six-run deficit against the Washington Nationals to earn a 7-6 victory and a three-game sweep. 

The Phillies overcame a disappointing start from Aaron Nola and rallied against the Nationals’ bullpen for their sixth consecutive win. 

Philadelphia pulled within 1½ games of NL East leader Atlanta and two games of idle Cincinnati in the race for the second NL wild card. 

Juan Soto homered and drove in four runs and Lane Thomas also went deep for Washington, which has lost five in a row and 21 of 27.

Philadelphia will head to Miami to face the Marlins, beginning tonight at 7:10 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.