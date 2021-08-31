x
Harper homers, Phillies beat Nats 7-4 for 4th straight win

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-4, stretching their win streak to four games.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates after his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper homered in the first inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-4, stretching their win streak to four games. 

Brad Miller also went deep and Ronald Torreyes added a bases-loaded triple for Philadelphia, which improved to 7-1 at Nationals Park this season. 

Carter Kieboom homered for Washington, which has dropped three in a row, five of its last six and 19 of 25. 

Harper, who went 2 for 5, is hitting .404 with seven homers and 12 RBIs in 16 games against Washington this season.

The teams will play again tonight at 7:05 p.m.

