x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Surging Phillies win 5th in a row, rally past Nationals 12-6

Rafael Marchán, Andrew McCutchen and Brad Miller hit two-run homers, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the Washington Nationals for their fifth straight win
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Brad Miller is congratulated in the dugout for his two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington. The Phillies won 12-6. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead single against his former team as part of a six-run sixth inning, Rafael Marchán, Andrew McCutchen and Brad Miller hit two-run homers, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the Washington Nationals 12-6 for their fifth straight win. 

The Phillies, who have scored at least seven runs in six consecutive games for the first time since June 1933, moved within 2½ games of idle Cincinnati for the NL’s second wild card. 

Philadelphia improved to 8-1 at Nationals Park this season. 

Carter Kieboom homered for Washington, which has lost four in a row and six of seven.

The teams are scheduled to complete their series tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.