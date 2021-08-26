Phillies' Hoskins out for season with abdominal tear

Rhys Hoskins will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for an abdominal tear.

Hoskins leads the Philadelphia Phillies with 27 homers and 71 RBIs, and the news is a major blow to the team’s playoff hopes.

Philadelphia entered Thursday trailing first-place Atlanta by five games in the NL East.

Hoskins had been playing through an abdominal injury all season, but he aggravated it when he dove awkwardly for a ball at Washington on Aug. 5.