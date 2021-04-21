Posey hits 2 HRs, Giants rally past Phillies late, win 10-7

PHILADELPHIA — Buster Posey had his first multi-homer game in nearly five years, Alex Dickerson and Wilmer Flores connected during a six-run eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants muscled past the Philadelphia Phillies 10-7.
Tommy La Stella also homered for San Francisco, which got all of its run via the long ball.
The Giants have 25 homers through 17 games, a surprising surge for a club that’s finished in the bottom third of the league in homers in eight of the past 10 seasons.
Dickerson’s three-run shot off reliever Connor Brogdon allowed the Giants to grab their first lead of the game at 7-6.