x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Posey hits 2 HRs, Giants rally past Phillies late, win 10-7

Buster Posey had his first multi-homer game in nearly five years, and the San Francisco Giants muscled past the Philadelphia Phillies 10-7.
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores, right, celebrates with Austin Slater, center, and Buster Posey, left, after hitting a three-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Connor Brogdon during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Buster Posey had his first multi-homer game in nearly five years, Alex Dickerson and Wilmer Flores connected during a six-run eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants muscled past the Philadelphia Phillies 10-7. 

Tommy La Stella also homered for San Francisco, which got all of its run via the long ball. 

The Giants have 25 homers through 17 games, a surprising surge for a club that’s finished in the bottom third of the league in homers in eight of the past 10 seasons. 

Dickerson’s three-run shot off reliever Connor Brogdon allowed the Giants to grab their first lead of the game at 7-6.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.