Belt, Gausman lead Giants and Kapler over Phillies 2-0

The Phillies dropped to 8-8 with the loss.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura, right, is safe at second on a double before San Francisco Giants' second baseman Tommy La Stella, center, can make the tag during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Belt hit a two-run homer, Kevin Gausman niftily pitched out of trouble in six innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0.

San Francisco’s Gabe Kapler became the first manager in major league baseball history to start his career 200-200. 

Kapler, who was 161-163 as Philadelphia’s manager in 2018-19, was booed when he brought out the lineup card. 

Gausman allowed six hits, walked four and struck out five. 

Matt Wisler tossed a perfect seventh, Camilo Doval worked the eighth and Wandy Peralta finished off the seven-hitter for his second save.

The teams will play tonight again at 7:05 p.m.

