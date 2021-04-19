Nola pitches 1st 9-inning shutout, Phillies beat Cards 2-0

Aaron Nola struck out 10 and threw a two-hitter for his first nine-inning shutout in the majors, leading the Phillies to a 2-0 victory.

PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola struck out 10 and threw a two-hitter for his first nine-inning shutout in the majors, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bryce Harper homered and had three hits for the Phillies. Nola threw a pair of doubleheader-shortened complete games last season, including a shutout. But he never pitched into the ninth inning over his first 142 career starts.

Nola allowed only two singles and retired 13 straight going into the eighth. He did not walk a batter.