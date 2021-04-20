x
Phillies missing 3 players due to COVID-19 protocols

Three players were placed on the injured list due to COVID-19 protocols, joining five coaches already there.
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) talks to the New York Mets bench after hitting Michael Conforto with a pitch during the sixth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies placed three players on the injured list due to COVID-19 protocols and two more coaches weren’t with the team for a game against the San Francisco Giants. 

Left-handed reliever José Alvarado, lefty starter Matt Moore and infielder Ronald Torreyes went on the injured list. 

First-base coach Paco Figueroa and assistant Bobby Meacham also entered COVID-19 protocols, joining hitting coach Joe Dillon, third-base coach Dusty Wathan and bullpen coach Dave Lundquist. 

The team did not say if any of the players or coaches had tested positive for the coronavirus. Infielder Nick Maton and left-handed pitchers Damon Jones and Cristopher Sanchez were recalled from Philadelphia’s alternate site.

