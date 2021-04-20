Phillies missing 3 players due to COVID-19 protocols

Three players were placed on the injured list due to COVID-19 protocols, joining five coaches already there.

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies placed three players on the injured list due to COVID-19 protocols and two more coaches weren’t with the team for a game against the San Francisco Giants.

Left-handed reliever José Alvarado, lefty starter Matt Moore and infielder Ronald Torreyes went on the injured list.

First-base coach Paco Figueroa and assistant Bobby Meacham also entered COVID-19 protocols, joining hitting coach Joe Dillon, third-base coach Dusty Wathan and bullpen coach Dave Lundquist.