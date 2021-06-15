Peacock will stream Phillies-Giants series next weekend

The series is part of MLB’s commitment to present games on different platforms.

SAN FRANCISCO — The upcoming weekend series between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants will be streamed nationally on the Peacock service.

Coverage of the three-game series from San Francisco begins Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern, and on Saturday and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern with pregame shows.

The NBC Sports regional networks are the local rightsholder for both teams, but fans in Philadelphia and the Bay Area will also have to tune in on Peacock.

The series is part of MLB’s commitment to present games on different platforms.